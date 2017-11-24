× Man charged with making bomb threats at Mississippi plant

GREENWOOD, Miss. — A Belzoni, Mississippi man has been arrested after police say he called in a series of bomb threats to the Milwaukee Tool Plant in Greenwood.

Ottowa Anderson, 20, is charged with eight counts of false reporting of explosives and weapons of mass destruction. Anderson is being held at the Leflore County Jail on $10,000 bond per count, a total of $80,000. Each count carries penalties of up to 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

“These types of events take a huge toll not only the businesses but the entire community as a whole.” Greenwood Police Chief Raymond Moore said.