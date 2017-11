Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis is the most charitable city in the entire country according to a new study out this week by the "Chronicle of Philanthropy."

So it's no wonder Memphis leaders have been on the ground in Puerto Rico helping hurricane victims.

Many there still struggling with just the basics.

Joseph Kyles, the head of the Rainbow Push Coalition in Memphis, stopped by with his daughter Adonis to talk about their mission.