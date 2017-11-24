Crooks target senior citizens in South Memphis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are looking for crooks who targeted senior citizens on Thanksgiving in South Memphis.

A group of residents at Latham Terrace Apartments woke up to find their cars broken into and a mess in their parking lot on Friday morning.

“The neighbor knocked on my door and woke me up and told me both my windows had been broke out," said resident Ozell Elliott.

She came down to their parking lot at Latham Terrace Apartments and saw her car and several others had their windows smashed out.

“Then the glove compartment, they had taken everything out of that, it was all over the seat, glass all over the car and then the arm rest, they’d raised that up and got stuff out of there.”

No items actually seem to be missing from the six cars broken into, but there’s a mess in all of them.

“I don’t know if it was a prank or somebody looking for something or what," said resident James Haywood.

Now the day after Thanksgiving, the senior citizens have to focus on cleaning up the damage and figuring out how it’ll get paid for.

“I know it has to be fixed," said resident Jessie Shuford. "I know that."

Memphis police think the criminals hit between 9 p.m. and 8 a.m.

Sadly this isn’t the first time their cars have been targeted in this lot, leaving them all questioning who would go after the elderly.

“I just don’t know why they would do that," said Elliott.

If you have any information that can help police in this case, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

We reached out to the managers at Latham Terrace Apartments to see if they’ll help cover the costs or if the suspects were caught on camera, but their offices are closed for the holiday.

We’ll check back on Monday.