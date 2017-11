Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Meet the young couple who are still literally on their honeymoon six years after they go married.

Mike and Ann Howard have made headlines around the globe for taking the "world's longest honeymoon."

It's been such a big deal, they've actually started their own travel website, "HoneyTrek".

The couple has recently revealed their list of the "Ultimate Journeys for Two" in a book written for National Geographic.