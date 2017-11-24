Colorado human trafficker sentenced to 472 years behind bars

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CENTENNIAL, Co. — A Colorado man convicted on dozens of sex-related charges involving minors and women was sentenced to more than 470 years behind bars. It's the longest sentence for a human trafficking case in our nation's history.

According to KDVR, Brock Franklin was the leader of a human trafficking ring that operated out of hotels across the Centennial metro area. He used violence and drugs to control his victims, and even demanded they meet a daily quota.

The indictment also indicated Franklin would force himself on some of the women, then turn around and sell their services online.

In March, he was found guilty of violating the Colorado Organized Crime Control Act, human trafficking of a minor, pimping a child, patronizing a prostituted child, soliciting for child prostitution, inducement of child prostitution, pandering of a child, procurement of a child, sexual exploitation of a child — producing a performance, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, human trafficking of a minor, second-degree kidnapping,pimping a child, patronizing a prostituted child, soliciting for child prostitution, inducement of child prostitution, pandering of a child, procurement of a child, contributing to the delinquency of a minor — prostitution, contributing to the delinquency of a minor — unlawful use of controlled substance, distribution of a Schedule 1 or 2 controlled substance to a minor, soliciting for child prostitution, human trafficking of an adult, pimping, sexual assault and attempt to commit pimping.

Franklin was sentenced to 472 years in prison by a judge just this week.

"A 400-year sentence sends a strong message across the country that we're not going to tolerate this kind of violence to women and vulnerable populations," said Janet Drake with the Colorado Attorney General's Office.

The defense had asked the judge to give him the minimum sentence of 96 years.