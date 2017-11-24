Black Friday’s sizzle fizzles for some area retailers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —It's Black Friday and people hit the malls to catch big bargains — but not in the numbers retailers wanted.

A steady stream of people visited Wolfchase Galleria on Black Friday morning, but it was far from a packed house. The mall opened at six.

"This morning when i got here there really wasn't a crowd, wasn't so bad. I got a close parking spot," said Jalisa Buggs.

She didn't have to fight very hard for her Black Friday deals.

Like a lot of shoppers on this day, she was a woman on a mission.

"Yeah, I feel pretty good about the deals I got.

But the crowd didn't impress Tabitha Lee. She owns a clothing store in the mall.

"Why did I even open? It's like it's dead."

With more stores opening early on Thanksgiving these days, holiday shopping on Black Friday has dropped 24 percent in the last two years.

It was Black Friday, then it was Black Friday weekend, there's even Black Friday week. Now, it's Black November. And basically what that means is there`s opportunity to get deals all month long.

Trend or no trend, Lee will never make her employees come in on Thanksgiving.

"It's not worth the money to do that, I guess. It's better to spend time with your family than it is to bring in that extra income."