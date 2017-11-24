× Arkansas woman who used county cash for dog tuxedo sentenced

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — A former Arkansas County employee who fraudulently spent more than $366,000 using a county credit card to buy personal items, including a tuxedo for her dog, has been sentenced to 20 years of probation.

Court documents show 44-year-old Kristi Goss was sentenced Wednesday after pleading guilty in September to using the card to purchase the dog tuxedo, a diamond bracelet, tickets to Arkansas Razorbacks sporting events, and to pay utility bills and auto payments.

Goss was an administrative assistant for the Garland County judge in Hot Springs.

Goss said she regrets her actions and that the stress of supporting her entire family became “too much for her.’