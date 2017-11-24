Anonymous donor pays for fence around man’s pecan trees

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — This brand new fence means everything to Will Henry Quinn Junior. It was anonymously paid for by a woman who saw our story about him last month

"Whoever you are out there, thank you so much," Quinn said.

The 64-year-old is on a fixed income. He owns four lots on East Alcy Road and a total of seven pecan trees.

He sells the nuts to maintain the land and pay taxes on it.

His grandfather made the purchase in 1919 after serving in World War One.

"There's not a lot of people that can say they've been walking ground 98 years under the same family name."

For years, people would steal his pecans, continually cutting into his sales revenue. He feared he'd lose the land, until that good Samaritan paid for fences —something he couldn't afford.

Quinn Jr.'s plan is to turn his land into something called Quinn Farms where people can come and buy pecans, and hopefully, a number of different vegetables.

He's trying to partner with Hamilton High School so students can help plant and harvest.

"They will have something they can put on their college resume," he said. "They might possibly want to go into some form of landscaping."

It's something he never thought possible — and he owes it to an anonymous woman who wanted to help.

"I don't know who she is. I don't know where she is, but I do know this thanksgiving, that lady gets a lot of thanks from me. She has got one big heart."

A big heart that`s helped a man keep his family's legacy.