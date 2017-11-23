Westy’s restaurant gives back to community on Thanksgiving

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis restaurant is giving back and challenging others to do the same.

Westy's in the Pinch District fed and clothed about 1,000 people on Thursday.

They've been doing this for over a decade. They call their system "organized chaos, and volunteers said they wouldn't want to be spending their Thanksgiving any other way.

From the assembly line at the front to the people cooking in the back, volunteers at Westy's have their method down.

"Everybody has their place of what they can do to help," said volunteer Jeff Lamer.

Lamer is proudly on pot-stirring duty and is thankful to be at Westy's every year helping feed those in need.

"We've had thousands and thousands of people come," said Lamer. "Sometimes, it's there first time and sometimes people come back."

Westy's gave away hundreds of hats, jackets and thousands of socks -- All while making sure everyone gets a warm and fresh Thanksgiving meal.

Westy's owner Jake Schorr says the people who show up find out about it from word of mouth, which shows the need in our community.

Schorr says it's his goal to make people feel welcome.

"Everyone's accepted as a human being and we treat them so," said Schorr. "We want them to walk away with whatever they need."

They encourage others to also step up and help those who are less fortunate.

"All these people here, they're somebody's family too," said Schorr.

Volunteers come from Lindenwood Christian Church and from across the community.