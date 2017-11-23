× Three detained, two at large after Olive Branch carjacking

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. — Authorities are searching for two suspects after they allegedly took part in a Mississippi carjacking Thursday morning.

According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, a total of five suspects were involved in the incident at the Dodge’s located in Olive Branch.

A short time later a deputy pulled the suspects over at Malco Way and Winchester Road. Two of the suspects jumped out of the car and fled before they could be detained. Three others were taken into custody.

Authorities also said they recovered three guns from the scene.

None of the suspects have been identified at this time and it’s unclear if the victim was hurt during the encounter.