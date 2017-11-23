× Thanksgiving holiday programing to preempt CBS shows

NEW YORK — The Thanksgiving holiday means some of your favorite WREG programs will be preempted.

CBS is covering the Thanksgiving Day parade starting at 8 a.m. so we won’t air Live at 9 or The Price is Right today.

Regular programming resumes at 11 a.m. with The Young and The Restless.

The network will then be airing the Los Angeles Charges and Dallas Cowboys game starting at 3 p.m.

The game is scheduled to preempt our early evening newscasts as well as Inside Edition, Jeopardy and Entertainment Tonight.