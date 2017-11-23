× Secret Santa pays off $20k in Walmart lay aways

CORONA, Ca. — Like many kids her age, Rylie loves toys but she has no idea she’s getting something very special for Christmas.

“I got her a bike. An actual real bike now that she’s turning four.”

Rylie’s mom, Stephanie Giles, put it on lay away at a Walmart in Corona. A store employee recently called to say her lay away had been paid for.

“I was literally almost in tears. I couldn’t believe it,” she said. “I kept saying ‘What? No way. Really, are you serious?'”

A lot of people felt the same way because a secret Santa paid off $20,000 of lay aways in kids clothes and toys for families.

Tracy Jean got a phone call from Walmart too.

“I got a message on my phone and it said that $135 was paid and my balance was 62 cents.”

What can be a stressful time of the year for so many was made a little easier by a secret Santa with a big wallet and even bigger heart.

“I would like to say thank you so much,” said Jean. “Your generosity is out of this world. It’s unbelievable.”

“I would love to shake her hand or at least send her a thank you card,” added Giles.