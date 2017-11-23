× Mother of 16-year-old accused of shooting brother in Tunica homicide speaks out

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The mother of the victim and the suspect in a homicide that happened Wednesday night is speaking out.

“I’m hurt, because my son is no longer hear with me, and I have to live with the fact that for the rest of my life my son killed my other son,” said Martrice Adams Nunn.

Nunn says its all sinking in. The reality of the stronghold of the stronghold that gun violence seems to have over her family and the Mid-South.

“It needs to stop. It has to stop,” said Nunn.

Nunn says she walked into her home to find her son Mike Cross lying in the hallway–after police say he was shot in the chest by his 16-year-old brother on Wednesday night.

“To see your child just laying there, and you weren’t here to protect either one of them,” said Nunn. “I got one son dead by my son who shot and killed him over a petty argument. ”

This mother says both of her sons lost their father’s to gun violence, and she wants the deadly cycle to end now…she’s fed up with the gunplay destroying

families.

“It’s a hard pill to swallow, because I am on both sides of the fence,” said Nunn.

She says with one child in jail and making arrangements to bury the other, Thanksgiving will never be the same.

While cooking through her tears, this mother says she was determined to make the turkey her son was looking forward to eating before his life was cut short.

“He said can you make sure you cook a turkey. He knows I don’t eat turkey, but there is one in there right now,” said Nunn.

She says that even if no one touches the turkey, she’s at peace knowing she prepared it as promised.