Man killed in Parkway Village shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after a shooting on the 4100 block of Cochese Road in Parkway Village.

The shooting happened early Thursday morning on Thanksgiving day.

According to the report, the suspect took off in the victims 2005 Honda Odyssey minivan.

No suspects are in custody at the moment.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.