Local Memphians serve those in need this Thanksgiving

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Some local residents are serving others this Thanksgiving, making sure everyone gets fed and has a place to stay warm.

Volunteers have spent the last few days preparing for the 33rd annual Memphis Thanksgiving Dinner.

They will be serving a free Thanksgiving dinner to anyone in need from 10 a.m. until noon at the Cook Convention Center located at 255 North Main Street.

Attendees will also get a free health checkup and a flu shot as well the opportunity to make long distance calls to loved ones.

Westy’s in Downtown Memphis will also be serving food to the homeless from 9:15 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. The restaurant said they will then be open for regular hours after that.

Forgotten Souls Day of Giving will be held at 1289 Madison Avenue at 9 a.m. until noon, and a free Thanksgiving dinner will be served to the homeless at Lia House at 1782 Cincinnati Street from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.