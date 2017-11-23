Former TN bodybuilder dons a tutu for daughter’s ballet class

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A body-builder in a tutu? It’s not something you see everyday, but one Tennessee father was happy and willing to it for his baby girl.

According to CBS affiliate WVLT, it was “bring your parent to class day” at Angela Floyd School for Dance. While mom Adriana Cross is usually the one to participate, this year she’s seven months pregnant. That’s why Thanh Tran, a former championship bodybuilder, decided to don a tutu for the class.

Yes, there were a few laughs and stares from the other dads, but he said it was all worth it.

“Just seeing the smile on her face brings heartwarming feelings to me,” he told the TV station.

It’s definitely something he and his daughter will remember forever.