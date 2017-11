× FedEx worker killed in overnight accident

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An overnight accident at the FedEx Super Hub in Memphis leaves one worker dead.

The company released a statement confirming the incident saying, “Words cannot convey the sadness we feel over the loss of our team member in an accident at the Memphis hub. Our prayers are with our colleague’s family, friends, and co-workers.”

The worker’s identity has not been released.

Local authorities are investigating.