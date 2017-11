× Crews battle early morning blaze in North Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A North Memphis home was damaged after an early morning fire in North Memphis.

Fire crews responded to the 2300 block of Hunter Avenue around 3 a.m. Thursday morning.

WREG was told flames could be seen coming from the home, but so far they don’t know what caused them.

Thankfully, no one inside was hurt.

The Red Cross did step in to help the homeowner.