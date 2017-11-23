American troops celebrate Thanksgiving thousands of miles away from home

SOUTH KOREA — Thousands of miles away from home, U.S. troops in South Korea marked the annual holiday of Thanksgiving on Thursday.

A traditional meal including turkey, mashed potatoes, and stuffing was served to soldiers at Camp Humphreys, which is just 60 miles from the border with North Korea.

The U.S. soldiers said the Thanksgiving meal reminded them of home.

“This Thanksgiving meal today prepared for us is absolutely amazing. They’ve really outdone themselves. I do have family back out AT home. I have a wife and two beautiful daughters. I miss them very much but I’m here now and I’m making the best of it while I can,” said U.S. Army Specialist at 2nd Armoured Brigade Combat Team, Jerred Lloyd.

U.S. Sergeant Michal Yin, who was in charge of the festive meal for his fellow soldiers, said about 60 turkeys were cooked for over a thousand soldiers and their families.

“The mindset that we had going into this is to put out a festive Thanksgiving meal to give the soldiers and families — a home-away-from-home meal that they can enjoy and come together as a family, as a unit and enjoy themselves. So we wanted to spread that here as best as we could.”

About 28,500 U.S. troops based in South Korea are helping to defend the country against nuclear-armed North Korea, which has remained in a technical state of war with the South since the 1950-53 Korean conflict.