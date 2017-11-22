× Woman raises money for homeless man who helped her

PHILADELPHIA — A New Jersey woman who was helped by a homeless man when she ran out of gas in Philadelphia is raising money to help him.

Kate McClure was heading to Philadelphia to visit a friend last month when she ran out of gas on Interstate 95. The Florence Township woman pulled over and began to worry until a homeless man approached her.

The man, whose name was “Johnny,” told her it wasn’t safe.

” He told me to get back in the car and lock the doors,” McClure said on the GoFundMe page.

McClure then says that he left her in her car and when he came back with a red gas can.

“Using his last 20 dollars to make sure I could get home safe,” Mclure said.

McClure says she didn’t have money right then to pay Johnny back but would stop by his spot to pay him back.

When McClure finally saw Johnny back she not only paid him the 20 dollars but gave him jacket, gloves, a hat, and warm socks,

McClure promised she would return to pay him.

“I wish that I could do more for this selfless man, who went out of his way just to help me that day. He is such a great guy, and talking to him each time I see him makes me want to help him more and more,” McClure said.

McClure posted this video of her and her boyfriend, Mark D’Amico, telling Johnny about the progress of the GoFundMe.

“That changes my life right there,” Johnny said.

“1,764,” D’amico said.

“That changes my life, the 769 changes my life,” Johnny said.

McClure and her boyfriend have since raised over $30,000 for the former ammunition technician.

The pair hope to get “Johnny” an apartment and help with transportation.

“Truly believe that all Johnny needs is one little break,” McClure said.