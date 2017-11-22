What to do with Thanksgiving leftovers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Once Thanksgiving dinner is all said and done, what will you do with the leftovers?

Gail Churinetz has three easy ways to transform your leftover turkey into another fabulous meal.

Low Fat Leftover Turkey Salad

2 cups chopped turkey

¼ cup chopped grapes

¼ cup finely chopped shallot

¼ cup chopped celery

¼ cup chopped walnuts

2 to 3 tablespoons low fat mayonnaise

2 to 3 tablespoons 2% fat plain Greek yogurt

½ teaspoon kosher salt

¼ teaspoon fresh ground black pepper

¼ teaspoon poultry seasoning

2 Heads Endive Lettuce, for serving

In a medium size bowl whisk mayonnaise, yogurt, salt, pepper and poultry seasoning until smooth. Fold in turkey, grapes, shallot, celery and walnuts.

Remove the leaves of the endive lettuce and place on a serving plate. Scoop turkey salad into endive leaves.

Prep time: 10 minutes

Serves: 4-6

Leftover Turkey Soup

For the stock:

1 turkey carcass, leftover from carving a whole turkey, including any leftover drippings

Cold water, about 4-6 quarts

1 onion, roughly chopped

1 to 2 carrots, roughly chopped

1 to 2 stalks celery, roughly chopped

For the soup:

Turkey stock

Leftover vegetables, i.e. string beans, corn, etc., or 1 10 ounce package frozen organic mixed vegetables

1 15.5 ounce can beans (canellini, red, or black), drained and rinsed

1 teaspoon poultry seasoning

1 teaspoon kosher salt

½ teaspoon ground black pepper

2 cups or more leftover chopped or shredded cooked turkey meat

Directions:

Stock:

Break up the leftover bones of the carcass so they fit into a large stock pot. Cover bones with cold water, about 4-6 quarts. Add onions, carrots and celery. Bring to a boil, reduce heat to a simmer. Cook stock, uncovered, for one hour.

Remove the bones and veggies and strain the stock, ideally through a very fine mesh strainer. Once the bones have cooled, remove all the usable turkey meat and set aside until needed. Discard cooked vegetables and bones after meat has been removed.

Makes 3 to 4 quarts of stock, depending on the size of the turkey carcass, and how much water was added to cover it.

Soup:

In a large stock pot add cooked turkey stock, vegetables, cannellini beans, and season-ings. Bring to a boil, reduce heat to a simmer, cook an additional 5-7 minutes, or until the vegetables are soft. Add reserved turkey, simmer until turkey has heated through.

Ladle soup into bowls, top with grated parmesan cheese (if desired).

Serves: 8

Prep time: 20 minutes

Cook time: 1 ½ hours

Leftover Turkey Pot Pie

2 frozen deep dish pie shells, thawed

1 tablespoon Argo® Corn Starch

1 cup milk

1 tablespoons butter

1/2 teaspoon Spice Islands® Poultry Seasoning

¼ teaspoon sea salt

¼ teaspoon white pepper

1 10 ounce package frozen organic mixed vegetables

1 15.5 ounce can cannelloni beans, drained

2 cup cooked turkey, chopped

1 egg

Preheat oven to 375°F.

Combine corn starch and milk in a small saucepan; stir until smooth. Add butter, poultry seasoning, salt, and white pepper. Stirring constantly, bring to a boil and cook for one minute. Remove sauce from heat.

In a large mixing bowl, combine mixed vegetables, beans and turkey. Stir in sauce until well combined.

In a small bowl whisk 1 egg with 1 teaspoon water. Brush bottom of pie shell with egg wash. Pour turkey filling over egg wash. Invert the second pie crust over the top of the filling and seal edges together, pinching the crust. Brush top crust with egg wash, Cut slits or shapes in several places in top crust to allow steam to escape.

Bake 45 minutes, or until crust is golden brown.

Serves: 8

Prep time: 20 minutes

Bake time: 45 minutes