Vols pull stunner over nationally ranked Purdue

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas-Grant Wlliams scored all 22 of his points after halftime and hit the go-ahead shot with 14.5 seconds left in overtime to lift Tennessee past No. 18 Purdue 78-75 in Wednesday’s opening round of the Battle 4 Atlantis.

After P.J. Thompson missed a jumper for the lead, James Daniel hit two free throws with 2.0 seconds left to push the margin to three. The Boilermakers had one more chance to tie, but Kyle Alexander intercepted Dakota Mathias’ long inbounds heave to end it.

Tennessee (3-0) shot just 36 percent but dominated the boards and finished with 21 second-chance points.

Carsen Edwards scored 21 points to lead the Boilermakers (4-1).

Tennessee forced overtime when Lamonte Turner buried a tying 3-pointer from near his bench with 5.1 seconds left in regulation. Purdue called a timeout, but Edwards’ 3 for the win hit the front rim as the horn sounded.