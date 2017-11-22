Suspect with multiple aliases accused of using bad payments in Mid-South again

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- WREG is uncovering more crimes connected to a Mid-South man who goes by multiple names.

Jason Smith, or Jason Gators, has been charged with theft and fraud several times in the past in multiple states.

His accusers have ranged from people at hotels to schools to employees.

Memphis police say he swindled five cars from Auto Nation GMC on South Mendenhall Road last month by using bad payments.

Officers say the cars were returned, but a warrant’s out for Gators’ arrest.

On Wednesday, managers at Auto Nation GMC said it’s pretty rare for bad checks to cross their paths and this one was a long process to figure out.

This wasn’t the first time this suspect’s crossed WREG's radar.

We’ve covered him being accused of pretending to be a pastor so he could get a free hotel room in Southaven, pretending to be a Memphis middle school volunteer to profit off football tickets and more.

We tried calling his attorney on Wednesday about this most recent accusation.

Instead, we received a statement from Gators via email.

It said in part his current life is nothing like his past.

He said he has a new bank where he’ll be able to pay back former vendors that had checks bounce and denied some of the fake checks he’s accused of writing.

Gators also said he returned the cars to Auto Nation GMC without incident after having a problem with payments.

He claimed to have several successful business partnerships in other cities and said he’ll turn himself in to authorities on Monday for the theft warrant.

We reached out to the person who reported Gators for using bad payments at the dealership but have not yet heard back.

We’ve been covering Gators for different fraud and theft accusations since 2014.