Suspect arrested in connection to Oak Court Mall incident

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One of the suspects wanted by police in connection to the recent incident at the Oak Court Mall has been taken into custody.

Terrance Jones was charged with unlawful possession of a gun. He was also charged with aggravated assault in regards to a separate case in which the 19-year-old allegedly threatened a tow truck driver while armed with a gun.

Jones and three other suspects — Artavius Lipsey, Jaelen Bell and Tracy Woodall — are accused of recklessly waving guns and flashing gang signs as they walked around the mall over the weekend. The entire incident was streaming live on Facebook.

Two of the young men in the video have outstanding warrants for their arrests. Woodall is wanted for domestic assault, violating bail and failure to appear.

Records show he pulled out a gun earlier this year and threatened to kill a family member and his girlfriend.

Lipsey was arrested earlier this year for stealing a car. He’s currently wanted on warrants for domestic assault and failure to appear as well.

Bell has been arrested for carjacking, theft, evading arrest and reckless endangerment in the past

Authorities said Lipsey, Bell and Woodall have not been taken into custody.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.