DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — A member of the Southaven Board of Alderman is behind bars, accused of procuring prostitution.

Ronald Wayne Hale was arrested by the Desoto County Sheriff’s Office and booked into the county jail with a $1,000 bond.

Hale was elected to the Southaven Board of Alderman in 2016 as a representative for Ward two.

WREG is working to learn more about the case.