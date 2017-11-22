Parents of 10-year-old boy speak exclusively to WREG about son’s death

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A grieving mother and father are speaking out for the first time after their 10-year-old son was shot and killed while riding with his family.

There has been an all-out push to find who pulled the trigger and killed Richard Jordan.

"I just wanted him to say something, open his eyes or something," said Rosalind Shields, Richard Jordan's mother. "He wasn't responding. Oh lord have mercy."

The pain no parent should know - watching first hand as their child is violently killed.

Jordan's mother will never forget how driving along Airways Boulevard and Ketchum Road in South Memphis last Monday turned deadly.

"I saw the gun before I heard the shots. You know like you look when someone pulls up beside you. You gonna do a glance," said Shields. "I looked, and the gun was already out. When he pulled up the gun was already out.

She was a passenger. Her friend, another female, was driving and there were three kids in the back seat.

It didn't matter to the suspects, because three cars pulled up on both sides of them and sprayed bullets.

"He shot once, and everybody like ducked. We like they are shooting at us, " said Shields. "Then the other shots started and we like get down. get down!"

Shields' friend sped away to a nearby police station with 10-year-old Jordan fighting for his life in the back seat.

"I am down on the floor. I turned to look back at the kids, and that's when I realized my baby was hit," said Shields. "Lord! I saw the blood, and he was like, I don't know if he was trying to talk or what. He just slumped over."

Jordan didn't make it. He later died at the hospital.

Also hit was Shields' friend and the woman's 12-year-old son. They did survive.

"I heard my baby take his last breath, and I am still like why. I looked under his shirt and realized he was shot in the chest. I just knew," said Shields. "I knew I had lost my baby. I am still like why. Why?"

Jordan's father, Richard Jordan Jr., got the devastating call a short time later.

"They had called us into the emergency room. They were trying to bring him back to life," said Jordan Jr. "I couldn't take it. I couldn't take it. I broke down right then and there."

Now these parents are left with the horror of not knowing who did this.

"Deep down in my soul I know me and my friend ain't did nothing to make someone want to just kill us," said Shields.

And even worse, .police are not getting many clues. They have re-issued their call for information.

"We are still like why. You never think this would happen to you. You hear it on the news, and when it hits home you like, okay. Something's gotta give. Somebody knows something," said Shields.