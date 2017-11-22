× Officer pictured sleeping in patrol car has history of suspensions, reprimands

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis police officer who is being investigated for allegedly sleeping in his patrol car has a history of suspensions and reprimands.

Officer Laneeze Stepney is in hot water with the Memphis Police Department after a photo surfaced online that appeared to show him sleeping while on the job.

WREG dug up his personal file and has found out that Officer Stepney has been suspended 26 times and has two reprimands.

This wasn’t Officer Stepney’s first time taking a nap in his patrol car.

In August 2011, Officer Stepney used a police car to take a nap at the old Allen Police Station while he wasn’t on duty.

He was later suspended for two days.

He was also found to be in violation in May 2011 for not being truthful after he was called to the home of an officer for a domestic disturbance call.

During the investigation he told the officer he could leave the scene after getting orders from a commanding officer. When questioned about the incident, Officer Stepney lied.

Officer Stepney was given a reprimand and a one day suspension because of it.

He was also suspended for 16 days for his conduct and excessive force during an incident in August 2001 where he didn’t arrest gambling suspects. Instead, he forced the person who complained about them out of their car and maced them.

And in April 2001 he got a call from his sister saying she had been abused by her husband. Officer Stepney went to the address that she gave while he was on duty, and he intimated two relatives who were at the home.

Records say he also threatened them after they said they would file a complaint. Officer Stepney got written up and was suspended for one day as a punishment.