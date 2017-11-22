× Memphis named top city for young professionals to start career

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Where is the best city for a young professional to start a career? According to one economist’s analysis, it’s right here in Memphis.

In an article in Business Insider, cities were ranked both by the number and growth of jobs in advanced industry sectors, coupled with housing affordability.

Memphis tops the ranks — and bests No. 4 Nashville. Though the number of advanced jobs is small, the analysis says it’s growing at more than 6 percent a year. And the city really shines in housing affordability.

“The most attractive places to live for young professionals would be where housing costs are reasonable and great job opportunities are abundant,” author Mark Fleming says. “In other words, the top cities for economic opportunity.”

