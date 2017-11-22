MAS extends adoption promotion as shelter fills up

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Animal Services says the kennels are filling up quick as the holidays approach and they really need your help.

Officials told WREG not one healthy, adoptable cat has been euthanized this year, but the cat area is now full. The dog kennels are always full.

To encourage people to add a furry friend to their family, MAS extended its $29 adoption promotion to all dogs and cats in the building through November 30. The fee covers spay/neuter, microchip, vaccines, heartworm test (dogs), FIV/FeLV test (cats), collar and/or leash, and a customized ID tag.

If you can’t adopt a pet, you can still help out by fostering an animal, donating or even volunteering.

The shelter will be closed Thursday and Friday for Thanksgiving, but will be open on Saturday and Sunday.

Visit them today at 2350 Appling City Cove, Memphis, Tennessee.