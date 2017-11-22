× Man sentenced after fraudulently enrolling at UofM, Missouri college

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man accused of fraudulently enrolling in at least two colleges including the University of Memphis and obtaining financial aid has been sentenced to time behind bars.

According to the Department of Justice, Malachi Duncan used a friend’s name — Demarcus Brewster — to enroll as a full-time student at Jefferson College in Missouri during 2013 and 2014. He was able to obtain federal financial aid, student housing and on-campus employment during his time there.

He then allegedly did the same thing at the UofM.

Duncan was here in Memphis when he was taken into custody. He pled guilty to student loan fraud and aggravated identity theft back in July.

On Tuesday, Duncan was sentenced to 45 months in prison and ordered to pay back more than $57,000 in restitution.

Brewster was also sentenced for his role in the scheme, The Associated Press reported.