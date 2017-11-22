× Joggers robbed downtown by “nervous” man in hoodie

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men tell Memphis police they were robbed at gunpoint while jogging downtown Tuesday morning just before 6 a.m.

They said they were on West Carolina Avenue just west of Florida Street when a man ran up to them with a black “long barrel revolver” and demanded their iPhones and passwords.

The suspect was described as looking “nervous like he didn’t know what he was doing.”

The victims said he grew agitated while changing their phone passwords and patted them down before fleeing south on Florida Street.

He stands around 5′ 4″, weighs 140 lbs, has a medium complexion and looks around 20 years old, the victims said. He also wore a black hoodie and sweatpants.