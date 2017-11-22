Hundreds of volunteers help feed the needy this Thanksgiving

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn.-- Helping our neighbors. It's what Memphis is known for.

Hundreds gathered at the Memphis Union Mission Wednesday for a Thanksgiving feast.

They served turkey, mashed potatoes, mac and cheese and more.

Volunteers stood in line, filled plates and served the food to more than 600 people.

"Gratitude for the people in the community that make it possible. Memphis is an extremely generous city," said Steve Carpenter, the director of development.

Memphis' generosity is recognized across the country. The Chronicle of Philanthropy named Memphis the most charitable city, and other research groups listed the Bluff City as a top contender too.

We've seen the goodwill especially this week leading up to the Thanksgiving holiday.

Feed the Needy teamed up with the Memphis Police Department to hand out hundreds of food boxes that will feed thousands of people.

"It makes us feel good that we're able to give a family a hand up instead of a hand out," said Ruth Banks with Feed the Needy.

Other events are schedule Thursday include the following...

-Forgotten Souls Day of Giving will be held at 1289 Madison Avenue at 9 a.m. until noon

-City of Memphis will host a free Thanksgiving dinner at the Cook Convention Center at 255 North Main Street from 10 a.m. until noon.

-A free Thanksgiving dinner will be served to the homeless at Lia House at 1782 Cincinnati Street from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.