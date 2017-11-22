How power outages in Puerto Rico affects the Mid-South

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Many hospitals across the country are facing a critical shortage of drugs and medical supplies. That's because Baxter, one of the largest manufacturers of saline IV bags, has three plants in Puerto Rico, where the power is still out for half of the island.

The problem is so bad, the FDA has asked that those plants be moved to the front of the line for getting power restored and stabilized.

Jason Vinson, the pharmacy director for St. Francis Healthcare, talked about how it is impacting those right here in the Mid-South.