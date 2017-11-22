× Grizzlies lose heartbreaker at home to Dallas

MEMPHIS, Tenn-Harrison Barnes banked in a 30-footer at the buzzer to give the Dallas Mavericks a 95-94 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night.

Officials reviewed the play to make sure the shot got off in time. Memphis suffered its sixth straight loss after squandering an 18-point lead in the first half.

Barnes led the Mavericks with 22 points, nine of them coming in the fourth quarter to help Dallas thwart a late Memphis comeback. Dennis Smith Jr. finished with 17 points, and J.J. Barea had 10 points and 11 assists.

Tyreke Evans led Memphis with 18 points, and Marc Gasol and Deyonta Davis finished with 14 points each.

Gasol pulled Memphis even at 92 on a 3-pointer with 28.5 seconds left. After a Dallas miss by Smith on the ensuing possession, Evans came down the floor missed a layup, but JaMychal Green followed with a dunk.

The basket originally was ruled as basket interference, saying the ball was in the cylinder on the follow. After a review, the call was overturned giving Memphis a 94-92 lead with a half-second remaining.

That was just enough to set the stage for Smith’s inbounds pass to Barnes who fired from 30 feet over Dillon Brooks.

The Mavericks, who trailed by as many as 18 in the first half, made a significant run to start the second half. By the midway point of the third, Smith had 11 points in the frame and Dallas put together a 13-2 rally.

And the Grizzlies were helping matters settling for 3-point attempts, many times misfiring. That allowed Dallas to outscore Memphis 35-26 and carry a 74-72 lead into the fourth.