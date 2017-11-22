Does It Work: The Double Layered Inverted Umbrella

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — When rain rolls through Mid-South, Ashanti Clark is ready with her army of umbrellas.

"I have the big ones, the small ones, the compact ones. I have the ones you push up and down which are really cool."

When it's pouring rain, the struggle is real as you maneuver the umbrella while getting into your car.

"When you get in there's this moment between do I let the umbrella down and get wet, or do I try to keep it up but hold the door closed, but how do I get the umbrella down."

That's why she wanted to help WREG's Corie Ventura test out the Double Layered Inverted Umbrella. It claims to reverse fold keeping you and the interior of your car dry in the process.

The umbrella has a c-shaped handle with a button release. It reverse folds keeping the water in its umbrella folds. Since mother nature missed WREG's rain request, the pair had to make their own.

Clark was able to get out of her car without getting wet.

"Alright. Looks like I'm pretty dry here."

Then they tried getting back in.

"I'm in and I'll let it down and...I'm in," said Clark. "Okay! I'm dry, my hair is dry. Looks like it works!"

Clark's door was still wet, but she said she didn't mind.

"You've got that moment when you've got to open the door to get your umbrella up. But it did really good at keeping me dry. My seat and inside the car is dry."

Double Layered Inverted Umbrella, you passed the Does It Work test.