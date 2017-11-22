Arrest warrant issued for Kerr Avenue homicide suspect

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police have identified the woman they say shot and killed a man in the doorway of his own home.

A warrant was issued for Victericka Gilchrease for first-degree murder in the death of 45-year-old Dana Perkins.

Officers said first responders discovered Perkins dead at his home in the 900 block of Kerr Avenue on Monday, November 6th. He was rushed to the Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased.

Gilchrease reportedly knew the victim, but specific details were not released.

If you know where the 23-year-old is, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.