Another chain closes in Southeast Memphis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - - Another big chain has closed in Southeast Memphis right as the holiday season hits. T.G.I Fridays on Winchester Road no longer exists. It closed last week. Now, people are out of work at at time of year that's supposed to be cheerful.

Carlton Williams lives in the area.

"I'm kind of sad about it because really I could have had a chance to go in there and you know try to get something to eat," he says.

Williams just got a job and he feels sorry for all the restaurant employees who lost theirs.

"You got to go around looking for jobs because, practically, I didn't have a job myself," Williams says, "You can't lose hope when it comes to getting money."

Fridays isn't the only big chain to close in the area in the last couple years. Southeast Memphis has also lost a Target and a Cheddar's, among other chains.

However, it's not doom and gloom for every business in the area. The Logan's Roadhouse next to the former Fridays is actually having a good year, and after the Fridays closure, it could get even better.

Derrick Jackson is that particular Logan's kitchen manager.

"Competition, you know. So, it's more business for us," he says.

Jackson says the restaurant business is rough and there's little room for error.

"Bad service. Bad food, especially with social media. A lot of people like to put everything on social media," Jackson says.

We don't know why that former Fridays closed. We tried to find out by calling and emailing the restaurant chain's media relations, but as of the time of this writing, we have not heard back.