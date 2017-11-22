× 20-year-old killed in domestic homicide, says Tunica police

TUNICA, Miss. — A 20-year-old is dead and one suspect is in custody after a shooting in Tunica, MS.

The victims family confirmed that Michael Cross was shot and killed by his 16-year-old brother Wednesday night.

The Tunica Police Department is currently on the scene.

According to Sheriff KC Hamp, the homicide scene is active and there is an ongoing investigation.

Police also confirmed that the shooting took place on Mayhan Street, and the shooting is believed to be domestic related.

The victim was killed after being shot once in the head by a family member.

That person is currently in custody.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.