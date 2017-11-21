Wanted: Suspects burglarize 3 Little Pigs restaurant

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two thieves are now wanted by police after hitting a local restaurant in the middle of the night.

On November 7, surveillance cameras were rolling as the men broke into 3 Little Pigs Bar-B-Q on Quince and made their way behind the counter. They rummaged through several storage cabinets and the cash register before leaving the same way they came in.

Both suspects had their faces covered.

No arrests have been made.

Call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH if you can help.