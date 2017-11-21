× Tigers run past New Orleans to second win

MEMPHIS, Tenn-Jimario Rivers scored a career-high 18 points to lead the Memphis Tigers to a 63-52 win over New Orleans Tuesday at FedExForum.

Rivers knocked down 8-of-11 shots, with seven rebounds and three assists.

Rivers scored eight of the Tigers first 11 points less than five minutes into the game. Memphis led New Orleans 32-16 at halftime.

Jeremiah Martin finished with 15 points and Kyvon Davenport added 10.

The Tigers (2-1) host Northern Kentucky Saturday night in FedExForum.