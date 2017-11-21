× Suspect wanted for brandishing weapon inside Oak Court Mall

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities have identified one of the suspects captured on video displaying a gun inside a Mid-South mall.

Artavius Lynshun Lipsey is wanted for questioning in the incident. Police said the 19-year-old also has two unrelated felony warrants for domestic violence and failure to appear.

Lipsey was one of at least four men who were captured on video walking through the Oak Court Mall on Saturday, spewing profanity and flashing what appear to be gang signs, police said. The group even made threats against various people before brandishing the weapons.

Late Monday evening, Memphis police stated they responded to the mall after receiving reports of armed men, but could not locate the group. They caught a break when they discovered video of the incident had been streamed live on Facebook.

If you know where Lipsey is or anything else about the incident, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.