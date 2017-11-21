× Police: Two kids injured in Helena-West Helena after gun goes off in car

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. — The Helena-West Helena Police Department is investigating after two kids were shot.

Authorities said the incident happened as four individuals— ranging in age from 12 to 18 — were riding around in a car Monday. One of them was reportedly playing with the gun when it suddenly went off, striking both a 12- and 17-year-old.

They were taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital for treatment and are expected to be okay.

Police said they do not have anyone in custody and they are still trying to determine who the gun belongs to.