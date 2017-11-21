Police seek help locating teens who brandished guns in Oak Court Mall

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Last night we showed you shocking video of teens recklessly waving guns around in Oak Court Mall. Tonight they face charges ranging from reckless endangerment to unlawful possession of a weapon.

Mayhem in the mall after teens flashed guns and gang signs live on Facebook in Oak Court Mall on a busy Saturday.

Police identified the four teens in the video as Artavius Lipsey, Jaelen Bell, Terrance Jones and Tracy Woodall.

Now police want you to remember their faces.

Memphis Police Director Mike Rallings says officers are working with the malls and stepping up security after seeing the shocking video.

"They wanted attention, and they're going to get it," said Director Rallings.

"I want our citizens to enjoy their Thanksgiving, but I want them to do some soul searching over the holiday and ask themselves what type of Memphis do you want to live in?" said Director Rallings.

"If you want to live in a safe community, it takes your input and your involvement."

Two of the young men in the video have outstanding warrants for their arrests. Woodall is wanted for domestic assault, violating bail and failure to appear.

Records show he pulled out a gun earlier this year and threatened to kill a family member and his girlfriend.

Lipsey was arrested earlier this year for stealing a car. He's currently wanted on warrants for domestic assault and failure to appear as well.

Bell has been arrested for carjacking, theft, evading arrest and reckless endangerment in the past

"We should not stand by idly and just not be in such outrage that individuals in our community want to commit acts of violence," said Director Rallings. "It`s going to take the entire community to change this city."