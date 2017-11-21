× Police need help finding suspects in 10-year-old’s homicide

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is seeking help finding the suspects in a homicide investigation of a 10-year-old boy who was killed during a drive-by shooting.

Memphis police have yet to find those who are responsible for the death of Richard Jordan Jr.

Police responded to a shooting call on Monday evening on Nov. 13 after a car arrived at the Airways Station parking lot located on the 2200 block of Truitt Road with three shooting victims inside.

10-year-old Jordan and a 12-year-old male were among the three victims who were in the car. Both victims were transported to LeBonheur Children’s Hospital in critical condition.

The 12-year-old has since been released from the hospital. However, Johnson III died from his injuries.

During the investigation, police discovered that three vehicles, a Chevrolet Impala, a Chrysler 300 and an Audi A5 drove past the victim’s black Porche Cayenne at the intersection of Airways Boulevard and Ketchum Road and began firing multiple shots into the vehicle.

Police encourage anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.

No information is too small.

This is an ongoing investigation. We will update you on this story as more information becomes available.