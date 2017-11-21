× Police: Man wanted for questioning in Raleigh homicide

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is looking to speak with a man in regards to a homicide that happened in Raleigh on Friday, Nov. 17.

Police say that officers responded to a shooting call on the 4400 block of Stone Gate Drive where they found an unresponsive man who had been injured from an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim, 23-year-old Rodtreze Bailey, was later pronounced dead at the scene.

During the investigation, police found out that Bailey made arrangements to speak with 24-year-old Demetrius Johnson. At some point during the meeting, Bailey was shot, and now police have named Johnson as a person of interest.

The relationship between Johnson and the victim, Bailey, is unknown at this time.

Johnson has an active warrant for failure to appear in an unrelated misdemeanor case.

This is an ongoing investigation. We will update you on this story as more information becomes available.

Anyone who has information on this case can call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.