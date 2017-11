MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are looking for a man who’s been missing for a week.

Sean Turner was last seen on Tuesday, November 14th in the 2700 block of Lake Park Road in Frayser.

The 48-year-old from Los Angeles was visiting family here in Memphis when he disappeared.

Police said Turner could be driving a silver Chrysler Pacifica with Florida plates.

If you see him call (901) 545-2677 immediately.