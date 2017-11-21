× Police: 67-year-old man killed in Orange Mound ‘robbery gone bad’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is investigating a homicide in Orange Mound at Always On Heating and Air located on the 2100 block of Person Avenue.

Police responded to a shooting call on Friday, Nov. 17 where they found an unresponsive man who had been wounded from apparent gunshot wounds.

The victim, 67-year-old Steve Guidry, was later pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the report, investigators were told that three or four males entered the business and asked if an employee could follow them and look at their heating system.

The driver of the Chevy Impala began driving erratically and began evading the employee.

Police believe that these suspects lured the employee from the business so that the victim could be left alone.

After the employee returned to the business the victim was found injured from a gunshot wound.

Authorities say that this appears to be a robbery gone bad.

No arrests have been made at this point.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.