× Pass It On: Helping a grieving family in need

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One Desoto County family is literally picking up the pieces after being devastated by a senseless death.

Their world has been turned upside down, but in tonight’s Pass It On Tim Simpson shows us how the kindness of a friend can mean so much when times are tough.

This was John Erwin. He loved his family.

He enjoyed working on and riding his motorcycle, but over a year ago John went out for a ride and was killed by a drunk driver.

Mary Ann James knew this family needed help, so she reached out to Pass It On.

“This is a young girl named Brandy Erwin. She lost her husband, and she has little ones,” said Dallas Dribble, James’ granddaughter.

“Her husband was working on his motorcycle, and he left to go try it out. He was about two miles from his house when a drunk driver hit him,” said Dribble.

Dribble said that Erwin has recently lost her home and is now living with her daughter. “They’re going to kind of share things,” said Dribble.

“She’s not able to work yet.”

WREG handed Dribble $300 so that she could pass it on to Erwin and her family. There is also a business owner in Nesbit, MS who donated an additional $300 – making the total of tonight’s pass it on too $600.

“Let’s get to rolling,” said Dribble.

It only takes a few minutes to get to Erwin’s house. James and Dribble lead the way.

“She’s going to be so esctatic! They need this so bad for Christmas,” said James. Just moments later, we spring our surprise.

“Hey baby girl. Hey baby girl. Come out here. Come out here,” said James. Erwin is overwhelmed. She know something is up.

“This was something that God put on my heart to do for you. Are you ready?” asked James.

James counts out the cash from WREG and our anonymous donor from Nesbit, MS. It is easy to see that the wound of this tragic loss is still very raw.

“It’s been a hard year,” said Erwin. “My heart is just so full.”

WREG’s Stephanie Scurlock has a friend who donated an extra $300 to Pass It On.

“Oh my goodness! Thank you so much,” said Erwin.

The $900 given to Erwin will go toward Christmas for her children and will brighten was has certainly been some dark days.