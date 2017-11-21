× Parents frustrated after Toys R Us cancels online orders

NEW YORK — With just weeks before Christmas, many parents like Rachel Booth are already hitting the stores trying to snag a deal on their holiday shopping.

So imagine Booth’s surprise when she received an email saying her online order from Toys R Us was canceled.

“We went and bought about $400 worth of stuff. We got the big discount. When we checked out, it said everything was in stock. We got a confirmation email,” she said.

The very next day she got that dreaded email.

“The next day I got an email saying they were cancelling our order because nothing was available,” Booth said.”I have some friends who bought 10 gifts. It all has to go back. It’s not being honored. It’s really disappointing. We want to provide our kids with the best Christmas. It’s just very disappointing.”

The toy retailer released a statement explaining what happened.

“Over the weekend several promo codes intended only for our credit cardholders were improperly shared online and quickly went viral. Orders that should not have qualified for the deal have been cancelled.”

Booth said she was one of the customers who found the deal online.

Since the incident, Toys R Us stores have been swamped with calls and frustrated customers who are now waiting for refunds instead of their toys.