More men okay with cosmestic procedures

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It's been called the knifeless neck and face lift, and micro needling on steroids.

It's a new generation of non-invasive treatments that promise to lift and tighten the skin with radio frequency energy. Along with radio frequency heat, Body FX uses a vacuum to tone and break up the fat cells.

"As the heat builds that's when we see the retraction of the skin."

John Stratton had it done to his face.

"I've read about it online and I'm hoping to get skin tightening and collagen."

Stratton has already tried face peels and Botox, and said more men are becoming comfortable with idea of a little cosmetic work.

"I do it for myself," he told WREG. "I enjoy looking as young as I can and I lead a healthy lifestyle.I guess I want a younger face to reflect that too."

He's not the only one.

The American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery said the number of cosmetic procedures among men has tripled

over the last twenty years. In fact, the makers of products like Botox are now marketing to men.

"I think my men patients are increasing and those who are more in the workforce because they have to compete," said Veronica Sanders.

Two weeks after the procedure, Stratton said he feels more confident about his appearance.

"I'm so pleased. Very pleased with the results."

The treatments cost $200 -900 and require more than one treatment.

Spa Therapies in East Memphis is one of the first in the area to offer the fractora treatment.